A slight relief enters the weather picture Sunday and Monday for Fredericksburg.
Saturday’s storms downed trees in several places around the Fredericksburg area via powerful downdrafts. With strong sunshine, plenty of moisture, and weak upper level winds in place this time of year in Virginia thunderstorm updrafts tend to build quickly and collapse just as quickly. Such core collapses allow heavy rain and hail suspended aloft to plunge downward via strong downdrafts which hit the ground and spread out in all directions. Tornadoes aren’t necessary to cause damage when these downdrafts can reach 60+ mph.
No damaging storms are expected today (Sunday) however. A backdoor cold front is edging through the Fredericksburg vicinity as I write this. A short wave trough moving across New England will provide a glancing blow to Virginia and help push that surface boundary southward (see graphic). Today won’t be much cooler than Saturday but northwest winds gusting to 20 mph this afternoon combined with dew points dropping into the low 60s will make the outdoors feel a bit more comfortable on this last day of June.
Monday will then be the only day of the first week in July that area thermometers fail to top the 90 degree mark. With a less humid Canadian air mass in place afternoon temperatures will “only” reach the mid-80s tomorrow, a couple of degrees below the average high of 88 for July 1st. Light northerly breezes will enhance the feeling of more comfortable conditions for those folks venturing outdoors.
But (isn’t there always a “but” in summer weather?) the heat returns with a vengeance Tuesday as daily highs soar back into the mid-90s amid higher humidity. Afternoon thunderstorms will dot the landscape by Wednesday afternoon and it should be noted that Thursday’s man-made fireworks may compete with Nature’s fireworks. We’ll take a closer look at that as this week progresses.