Friday’s cold front will open the door to Arctic air for Mother’s Day weekend.
It’s May but it surely won’t feel like it this weekend. Today – Friday – began with mild temperatures in the low 50s and partial sunshine but changes are literally on the horizon. A quick-moving low pressure system will slide eastward along a warm front perched near the Mason-Dixon line today. That system is already ushering a broken cloud cover into Fredericksburg and sunshine will become scarce as the morning progresses.
Rain will arrive in the western sections of Spotsylvania and Stafford between 2:00 and 3:00 pm this afternoon ahead of the strong cold front associated with the aforementioned low pressure center. Precipitation will amount to a tenth to a quarter of an inch as recorded in area rain gauges. Southwest winds will strengthen this afternoon as well, gusting over 20 mph. Fredericksburg area thermometers look to climb into the upper 60s (F) for today’s highs, still several degrees below early May averages.
The cold front will then sweep through Fredericksburg after 9:00 o’clock this evening, swapping the winds around from the northwest. Very chilly air from the Arctic will dive into the region on those gusty winds, dropping Saturday morning temperatures into the mid-30s. The race between the departing precipitation and the cold air arriving looks to be won by the precipitation, any snow (yes, I said the “S” word!) will be relegated to the higher elevations in the mountains to the west.
Tomorrow will feature continued gusty northwest winds as temperatures struggle to climb into the mid-50s despite abundant sunshine. In fact, wind chills will be a factor Saturday morning for a more March-like feeling than May. The left graphic panel shows the nationwide distribution of expected high temperatures tomorrow with the chilly blue and purple tints firmly ensconced over the eastern half of the country.
Saturday night temperatures will push even further downward, bottoming out at or just below freezing in and around Fredericksburg. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch (light blue shade on right graphic panel) for most of the Fredericksburg area - excluding King George county - through 10:00 am Sunday. A Freeze Warning (dark purple shade) is in effect closer to the mountains.
Sensitive vegetation and outdoor plumbing including sprinkler systems should be protected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Keep in mind that gusty winds will continue Saturday night so any protective measures will need to be secured from blowing away. Following that chilly start, Sunday will actually warm into the mid-60s again as the winds lighten a bit and swap around out of the southwest, ushering milder air back into Fredericksburg.
Happy Friday!
