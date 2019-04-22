The work week begins with a warming trend for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
The cooler than average temperature readings over Easter weekend are departing and warmer conditions are beginning the work week. An upper level low center (red circle on graphic) is slowly spinning its way northeastward and will take the remainder of the high clouds with it as today – Monday – progresses. Thermometers around the Fredericksburg area will top out in the low 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. This morning’s gusty northwest winds will calm quite a bit by the lunch hour.
High pressure will move overhead tonight with calm winds and temperatures sagging into the low 50s by dawn Tuesday. Tomorrow that same high pressure will be centered across the Gulf Coast states. The return flow around it will pump warm air northward into Fredericksburg. Combined with the strong late April sunshine that will drive Tuesday afternoon temperatures into the low 80s(!).
Clouds will reenter the picture tomorrow evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Scattered showers will dot the map on Wednesday but rain amounts will be negligible for the Fredericksburg area. Most of “Hump Day” looks at least partly sunny with highs again in the 70s.
Meanwhile today – Monday April 22nd – is Earth Day. This is the 49th anniversary of the first such event and is acknowledged around the world. This year’s focus is “Protect Our Species”. Local activities to commemorate this day will occur this coming Saturday.
Happy Monday!