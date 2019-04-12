This weekend will feel more like May than April around Fredericksburg.
Two storm systems will affect the area this weekend, both of which are pumping warm moist air northward into Fredericksburg. Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures today – Friday – through Sunday will climb into the mid- to upper 70s each afternoon following morning “lows” in the 60s. Given the combination of warm temperatures and high dew points, it’ll be rather muggy all weekend.
To go along with the increasing moisture, the weekend will also feature a fair amount of rain as shown on the graphic. Today’s showers will dampen the southern sections of the Fredericksburg vicinity by lunchtime and, as a cold front approaches over the mountains, heavier rain and even thunderstorms can be expected late this evening into the overnight hours. Areas west of I-95 are currently under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms but that could be expanded into the ‘Burg so be weather aware this evening.
Saturday will be the “driest” of the three days, but clouds and off-and-on showers will hang around much of the day as the aforementioned cold front stalls not far south and east of Fredericksburg. Rain intensity will taper off by late morning and the sun may even peek through a thinning overcast during the mid-day period. However, clouds will thicken again during the afternoon with showers plus perhaps a thunderstorm reentering the local weather picture Saturday evening into Sunday as storm system #2 nears the area.
Sunday looks to feature somewhat volatile weather into Virginia. At the moment, the Storm Prediction Center has much of the state west of the Blue Ridge under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather with a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) extending eastward across the Fredericksburg vicinity. The timing and intensity of the convection will become clearer over the next 24-36 hours, but for now suffice it to say that Sunday afternoon and evening will be wet and possibly rumbly (a technical term).
It looks like Fredericksburg is in for yet another wet weekend. The potential for thunderstorms, perhaps a few being severe, means folks should remain weather aware. The threats from lightning and sudden downpours that could lead to local flooding are enhanced on weekends when many folks are out and about. Keep those sources of weather information close at hand!