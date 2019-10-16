Rain makes a substantial appearance in Fredericksburg Wednesday followed by cooler and windier conditions.
Rain, glorious rain...(to paraphrase a popular musical). Finally, the Fredericksburg area is seeing some much needed precipitation. An upper level low over the Great Lakes region this Wednesday morning is pulling moisture northward into the ‘Burg while at the same time pushing a surface cold front across the Appalachian Mountains. The result will be a significant amount of rainfall expected today with an inch or so likely to accumulate in area gauges.
Given the cloud cover, temperatures won’t budge much from current readings. Afternoon highs will peak in the upper 60s, slightly under today’s average high of 70 degrees. The rain shield looks to move east of I-95 by 5:00 p.m. with the cold front close on its heels. That boundary will usher in much cooler and windier conditions behind it. The graphic shows predicted wind gusts at midnight with the light purple shading in and around Fredericksburg indicating 30+ mph.
Thursday will dawn sunny and cool with morning lows dipping into the low 40s. Most of the day will feature westerly winds gusting again to near 30 mph as area thermometers halt their daily rise in the low 60s. Jackets will feel good for most folks even given the strong sunshine. Friday looks very similar albeit with slightly warmer temperatures and somewhat less frenetic winds.
So enjoy the long awaited wetness and batten down the hatches (and loose outdoor items) ahead of the stronger winds. After all, it’s fall, y’all.
