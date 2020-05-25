Clouds will gradually give way to sunshine this Memorial Day in Fredericksburg.
Today – Monday, Memorial Day – began with overcast skies thanks to the continuing presence of this latest version of a cold air damming (CAD) wedge. All of Virginia except for the furthest southwestern corner is blanketed by clouds this morning. However the good news for the Fredericksburg area is that (a) it’ll be dry and (b) after lunchtime the clouds will thin and give way to sunshine.
High pressure centered atop the eastern half of the Old Dominion will help break up the clouds as the easterly winds diminish. Temperatures will then climb to the upper 70s (F) once the sun peeks through this afternoon. Overnight skies look to be at least partly clear with lows on Tuesday morning dropping to the upper 50s.
Tomorrow provides another forecast challenge associated with the wedge. Several models show a mostly sunny day with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 80s in and around Fredericksburg. However that may be a bit optimistic given the stubborn persistence of these setups. I’d go with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s for Tuesday...but I’ve been known to be wrong before. Regardless, tomorrow will be dry while the latter half of this week looks to bring chances of showers and storms.
You may have seen reports of very heavy rain in parts of southern Virginia yesterday with a Flash Flood Emergency – a rare National Weather Service alert – issued for the Martinsville area. The backdoor front which ushered in the current CAD wedge collided with an upper level impulse crossing the mountains yesterday afternoon. That combination created local rainfall amounts of 4+ inches (see graphic) on top of last week’s deluge in that part of the state. Thankfully nothing like those precipitation totals will occur anytime soon in Fredericksburg!
