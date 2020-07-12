A slight easing in humidity is the only solace for Fredericksburg anytime soon.
A “cold” front pushed south of the Fredericksburg area yesterday and is dissipating over Tidewater Virginia this Sunday morning. The chief attribute of that boundary was to allow slightly drier air into the region. The less humid air mass coupled with generally clear skies allowed predawn temperatures to drop to 65, 61, and 68 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. That’s a bit more comfortable than Saturday morning's sticky low 70s.
Unfortunately that doesn’t mean today’s high temperatures will also be lower. Local thermometers will climb once again to the mid-90s this afternoon before showers and thunderstorms arrive courtesy of a weak upper level disturbance. Fredericksburg and vicinity can expect chances of storms anytime after 4:00 pm. However a slightly better chance of precipitation will arrive after sunset but accumulations in area rain gauges will be meager, totaling less than a quarter-inch at most locales.
After a Monday morning start in the upper 60s the drier air will be reinforced by yet another “cold” front tomorrow afternoon bearing more chances of storms. High temperatures Monday will top out in the low 90s before the boundary crosses the I-95 corridor. Once again the main contribution of this next front will be to lower the dew points slightly and thus ease the humidity levels. That will allow Monday night’s temperatures to sag into the upper 60s once again.
Daily July high temperatures in Fredericksburg average in the upper 80s so the low to mid-90s expected this week have resulted in the “Excessive Heat” shading covering most of Virginia in the graphic. To add insult to misery by midweek dew point values – i.e. humidity levels – will rise once again to tropical levels. Coupled with the torrid air temperatures the heat index will soar into the triple digit range. Thus expect to see heat watches and warnings issued later this week.
It’s a hot summer!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.