Quiet weather will dominate this week in Fredericksburg.
Tuesday Weather Blog entries are usually reserved for active weather patterns. However this week’s calendar prompted a change to the normal schedule with today’s – Christmas Eve’s – post supplanting the regular Monday and Wednesday writeups. Fortunately the weather pattern this week will be very calm and quiet for the eastern half of the nation as folks take advantage of the holiday.
After a chilly start in the upper 20’s and low 30’s (F) around the Fredericksburg area temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low 50s under sunny skies, several degrees above the average high of 47 degrees. It could have been even warmer today but strong high pressure over the Northeastern states has pushed a “backdoor” cold front south of the ‘Burg, which accounts for the northerly breezes.
That boundary will stall out south of Fredericksburg later today and will eventually morph into a warm front (red line bisecting Virginia on graphic) by Christmas morning, keeping the warmer air across the southern half of our state. Thus Wednesday’s conditions will mimic today’s with highs again in the low 50s. After some early morning fog the sun will reign supreme again tomorrow with very light winds. As the labels on the graphic indicate folks who crave a white Christmas (a manifestation tracing back to both the 1942 song and the 1954 film of the same name) should head west of the Rocky Mountains.
Thursday (“Boxing Day” for those in the UK and several other countries) will continue calm and sunny but slightly warmer. Following morning lows near the freezing mark Fredericksburg area thermometers will climb to the mid-50s that afternoon. The sunny skies and mild temperatures look to continue into the weekend with the next chance for precipitation holding off until Sunday.
The regular Weather Blog schedule will resume on Friday although there’s no guarantee that entry will be posted by the normal time (it IS a holiday week!). Meanwhile use the mild weather to enjoy the outdoors. Oh, and Merry Christmas!!
