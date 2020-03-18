Clouds will hang around but temperatures will soar by the end of the week.
No severe weather is expected in Fredericksburg anytime soon. But since Tuesday’s statewide Tornado Drill was postponed indefinitely the graphic provides another reminder that severe weather season is almost upon us. Fortunately here in Virginia we rarely see storms in the “Significant Severe” category but all severe thunderstorm warnings need to be heeded and shelter sought. (Keep in mind that all thunderstorms contain lightning which is dangerous in and of itself.)
Meanwhile high pressure atop New England is keeping a measure of cold air damming in the Fredericksburg area today (Wednesday). The official forecast is for partly sunny skies but, at best, that may mean just a few peeks of the sun this morning before more clouds roll in from the west after lunch. Area thermometers look to top out in the mid- to upper 50s (F) this afternoon with no precipitation expected during the daylight hours.
Tonight light rain will make its way into the Fredericksburg vicinity courtesy of a couple of upper level disturbances which will create a weak surface low pressure system over northern West Virginia. Rain gauges around the ‘Burg will record between a tenth and a quarter-inch of liquid overnight. Temperatures under the cloud cover will only sag into the upper 40s by dawn tomorrow.
Then tomorrow morning “Da Wedge” looks to break as a warm front lifts north of Fredericksburg, swapping wind directions around from the south and warming things up considerably. Clouds will still dominate the skies - accompanied by scattered showers - but afternoon temperatures will soar to the upper 70s (perhaps touching 80?!) degree mark Thursday. Clouds may thin during the afternoon but skies will remain mostly cloudy.
Then on Friday afternoon a cold front will plow its way through the region, possibly touching off a couple of thunderstorms. Ahead of the boundary temperatures again look to top out near the 80 degree mark as gusty southwest winds pump lots of warmth and moisture northward into Fredericksburg and vicinity. The weekend then looks cooler but sunnier.
