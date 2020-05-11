The second week of May will bring a major weather transition to the Fredericksburg area.
Today – Monday – features another cold front passage, more gusty winds, and much cooler than normal temperatures as the current winter-like pattern continues. But a significant change in the jet stream flow later this week will provide a switch to very May-like weather. If folks are patient, those windbreakers and sweaters can be exchanged for shorts and flip-flops by this next weekend.
The graphic shows the jet stream position (black line) today as yet another dip over the eastern half of the nation keeps the door open to very cool Canadian air. A surface cold front has already pushed through Fredericksburg (the white star) this morning bringing very light and scattered showers with it. Behind this boundary, westerly winds will kick up, gusting over 20 mph by the lunch hour as skies vacillate from mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Area thermometers will top out in the mid-60s today, a full ten degrees below average for the date.
Tonight those winds will gradually lessen and temperatures will plunge again thanks to clearing skies and very dry air. As of this writing, areas along and west of I-95 are under yet another Frost Advisory through 9:00 o’clock Tuesday morning so cover those sensitive plants again. (The coolest areas of Caroline and King George counties may see scattered frost but no Advisory is in place as yet.) After a chilly start in the low to mid-30s, Tuesday afternoon will bring highs again in the mid-60s.
Then by midweek, this persistent cool season pattern will transition to more of a late spring look. By week’s end, the jet stream will have shifted northward across the Great Lakes and it looks to stay north of the Fredericksburg region through the end of this month. By Friday, the very dry air and chilly conditions will be only a memory as both temperatures and dew points soar to more normal late spring readings.
How do afternoon highs in the 80s (and possibly 90 degrees!) with thunderstorms sound for the upcoming weekend?
