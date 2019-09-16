Fredericksburg will see a hot beginning to the work week.
Last night’s clear skies led to fog forming over the rivers of eastern Virginia as shown on this Monday morning visible satellite image. Cool air hovering over the relatively warm river water provided the right combination for the fog to outline the river valleys. The individual rivers are – hopefully correctly! - labeled on the image.
But alas, autumn-like weather will elude pumpkin spice lovers for a bit longer. Today will seem much more like August than mid-September around Fredericksburg. Southerly winds around high pressure slipping off the coast today will pump very warm air northward into the ‘Burg. As a result, afternoon temperatures will once again flirt with the 90 degree mark with a slight but noticeable increase in humidity.
Fortunately, this round of heat will only last through today as another “backdoor” cold front (one that moves in from the north) enters the region. That boundary will pass through the Fredericksburg vicinity near midnight, bringing cooler air with it. A few showers could occur this evening ahead of the front but little accumulation will be evident in area rain gauges.
Northeasterly winds will then usher in a low overcast over Fredericksburg much of Tuesday with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. This version of a backdoor front will provide a drier airmass than the soggy one of this past Saturday so any residual stickiness will recede as the day progresses. The other benefit to the drier air is that sunshine will break through the clouds late tomorrow afternoon to provide a pleasant end to the day.
The seasonably cool air looks to hang around for the work week, but the heat will return for next weekend. More on that in later blogposts.
