Another stormy Friday lies ahead for Fredericksburg (but not as wild as last week!).
As the left panel on the graphic indicates Fredericksburg and vicinity is included in a Slight Risk - level 2 of 5 - for severe storms today (Friday). The frontal boundary that stalled out to the south earlier this week will lift back north as a warm front this morning, bringing moisture and showers into the area by mid-morning. Then a cold front zooming across the Appalachian mountains will generate thunderstorms that will rumble through the ‘Burg from about 1-5 p.m. this afternoon.
The main threat from this round of convection will be strong straight line winds, small hail, and the always dangerous lightning. However a small but notable chance of tornadoes does exist, especially from Fredericksburg eastward. This is yet another day in which to keep weather warning sources (local TV/radio, smartphone apps, and especially a NOAA weather radio) at your fingertips. If either a severe thunderstorm or a tornado warning is issued for your location take shelter inside a sturdy structure.
The cold front and its associated storms will rapidly race eastward and should be out of the Fredericksburg area by dinnertime. Off and on showers may continue for a few hours, adding to today’s overall rainfall totals (estimates provided in the right graphic panel). Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low 70s with southerly winds gusting over 20 mph ahead of the cold front.
Behind the boundary the winds will swap around from the northwest and continue gusting over 20 mph this evening, ushering cooler and drier air into the region. By Saturday morning Fredericksburg area temperatures will sag into the upper 40s. Tomorrow will then turn out sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s with more gusty winds that will keep any leftover pollen stirred up.
On Saturday night an upper level shortwave trough will quickly scoot by north of the Mason-Dixon line, bringing clouds and a few nocturnal showers through Fredericksburg. Sunday will then feature partly sunny skies with breezy conditions and high temperatures back up in the mid-70s. That’s close to average for this last April weekend.
Enjoy the weekend but first let's get through Friday's storms!!