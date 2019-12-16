Fredericksburg’s last full work week before Christmas is starting out wet and gloomy.
This – Monday – morning’s wintry weather occurred where it was expected with snow reports to the National Weather Service all focused north of the I-66 corridor. Low temperatures remained in the mid- to upper 30s in and around Fredericksburg as moisture streamed northward ahead of a surface low pressure over the Tennessee valley. Thus instead of frozen stuff today features another cold rain event to start the work week. The precipitation will ease off a bit later this morning as the first of two upper air disturbances zooms off to the east.
Temperatures today will only approach the 40 degree (F) mark given that yesterday’s cold front is now parked south of Fredericksburg, keeping the warmer air locked up across southern Virginia. Showers will continue all afternoon with steadier rain being reignited this evening by the second “wrinkle” in the upper atmosphere. Area gauges will likely record totals of a half- to three-quarters of an inch of liquid from this weather system.
By lunchtime Tuesday the cold front associated with the surface low center will cross through the Fredericksburg area and the steadier rain will shut off while lighter showers linger for a few hours. Temperatures late tomorrow afternoon will top out in the upper 40s with perhaps even a peek of sunshine before old Sol dips below the horizon. Then tomorrow night drier air rushes in with the rest of the week looking cooler than average but sunny.
The graphic shows why the Mid-Atlantic has been missing out on a significant winter event. The storm tracks of the northern and subtropical jet streams have yet to “phase” (i.e. meet up) in the right place to combine cold air with moisture and create a large winter storm in our area. The red arrows on the graphic show two distinct storm systems tomorrow morning, located hundreds of mile apart with no hope of joining forces.
Will that “phasing” eventually occur this winter and dump white stuff across the Fredericksburg area? Our average seasonal snowfall is ~15 inches so the odds are that a winter storm will happen at some point...just not anytime soon.
