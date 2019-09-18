This week’s break from the heat in Fredericksburg is courtesy of cold air damming.
Typically a cold air damming wedge is a curse rather than a blessing regarding local weather conditions. During winter, “Da Wedge” can feature all types of frozen precipitation plus stubborn low clouds that can foster gloomy conditions for several days in and around Fredericksburg. During this extended summer season, however, this setup is providing a welcome pause in the torrid conditions.
The current version of “Da Wedge” extends all the way down to eastern Georgia as high pressure parked over New England forces cool air southward across the Piedmont region. For Fredericksburg, this will mean sunny skies, east to northeast breezes, and pleasant temperatures through the rest of the work week. Area thermometers will register afternoon highs in the mid-70s today with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s(!) Thursday morning.
Given that cool refreshing start to the day, Thursday will feature afternoon highs only in the low 70s. That will be the second consecutive day of below average temperatures for this point in September. Unfortunately, the brief interlude of autumnal conditions will slip away quickly with temperatures returning to mid-summer form over the upcoming weekend.
Meanwhile, the seven day expected precipitation (see graphic) provides a grim outlook for the dry conditions here in Virginia. Despite five separate Atlantic tropical systems being watched by the National Hurricane Center, no appreciable rain is expected here locally over the next week. The latest Drought Monitor graphic will be released tomorrow and I expect both the abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions to spread across the Old Dominion.
Enjoy the sunshine and cooler weather this midweek!
