Friday will end the work week with glorious weather but the weekend conditions will slip a little.
This – Friday – morning’s temperatures slid to the upper 40s and low 50s around the Fredericksburg area with Stafford Regional Airport’s thermometer bottoming out at 48 degrees. Accompanied by light north winds this afternoon’s highs will top out in the low 70s under clear skies and abundant sunshine. Those conditions just about define “Chamber of Commerce” weather for this area.
A skinny high pressure system across the Eastern states is providing today’s nice weather. That feature is squeezed between a cold front now entering the Midwest and a pesky surface low pressure centered east of New Jersey (see graphic). That low will drift eastward today, keeping its cloud shield well out over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is watching this system but the odds of tropical development remain fairly low.
Conditions for this evening’s high school football games will be just about perfect with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the low 60s, dropping to the upper 50s by the final whistle. Later tonight clouds from the cold front to the west will overspread the Fredericksburg area and by dawn tomorrow morning skies will be overcast.
The sun will likely be visible at times Saturday in and around Fredericksburg but overall “mostly cloudy” will describe the skies. A slight chance of showers will be possible much of the day but rain amounts – if any - will be scanty. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the mid-70s with a southerly breeze before the cold front pushes through by 8:00 o’clock Saturday evening.
Sunday’s weather appears similar to tomorrow but a bit cooler behind the cold front as temperatures top out in the upper 60s. Clouds and showers will again be the order of the day but rainfall totals will be less than a quarter-inch overall. Local drought conditions are worsening and this mere pittance of moisture won’t help alleviate the dryness.
Happy Friday!
