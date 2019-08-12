Heat and storms return to Fredericksburg to begin the work week.
This – Monday – morning’s comfortable temperatures were the last gasp of the pleasant weekend weather. Stafford Regional Airport won the prize, dipping to 58 degrees just before sunrise. Southerly winds behind a departing high pressure center will begin pumping hot sticky air back into Fredericksburg from the Gulf of Mexico source region this afternoon. The result will be high temperatures creeping back into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow’s weather looks to be something Fredericksburg area folks need to pay close attention to. Temperatures will boost into the mid-90s as dew points chug their way back into the uncomfortable low 70s. That combination will yield a heat index over 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon, perhaps approaching Heat Advisory levels in some spots. Then things get worse.
A surface low pressure system will cross the Ohio valley tomorrow. It will be preceded by a warm front lifting northward through the Fredericksburg vicinity during the afternoon hours. The combination of wind shear and lift provided by that boundary will likely fire thunderstorms in the juicy air mass that will be in place. The result is likely to be severe storms affecting the ‘Burg anytime after 3:00 pm tomorrow.
As shown on the graphic from the Storm Prediction Center, the Fredericksburg vicinity lies within an Enhanced Risk - level 3 of 5 - for severe weather Tuesday. All types of severe weather are possible: strong straight line winds, large hail, and even some tornadoes. Area residents should be on alert tomorrow with several methods available for receiving weather warnings (local TV/radio, smartphone apps, NOAA weather radio, etc).
And tomorrow afternoon may only feature round one of storms. More boomers are possible near and after sunset as an upper air disturbance crosses the mountains and roils the atmosphere over the Virginia Piedmont. Enough instability and moisture will remain in place to create a possibility of round two after dark. Continued vigilance will thus be necessary for Fredericksburg area folks even after the sun goes down.
So dust off those emergency sheltering plans for tomorrow. Remember, if a Watch is issued the ingredients are ripe for severe weather, but nothing has happened yet. If a Warning is issued for your location, it’s time to enact those plans.
Stay weather aware the next couple of days!