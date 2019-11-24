Sunshine and warmer conditions mark the entrance to Thanksgiving week in Fredericksburg.
A coastal low strengthening over the Delmarva peninsula this (Sunday) morning will scoot northeastward rapidly today. The tightening pressure gradient around the system will create breezy westerly winds that will gust near 30 mph in and around Fredericksburg until the early afternoon hours. Those same winds are ushering in drier air that will evaporate any remaining clouds and leave plenty of welcome sunshine behind.
Fredericksburg area temperatures will top out in the low 50s this afternoon despite the cold air crossing the Appalachian mountains. The westerly winds pouring down the eastern slopes of the mountains will actually heat a bit due to compressional warming. That factor plus abundant sunshine will help counter the gusty winds and make today feel more pleasant than Saturday’s rainy skies and temperatures that only reached the mid-40s.
Conditions on Monday and Tuesday look almost identical with continued sunny skies as high pressure exerts control over the Atlantic seaboard. Temperatures both days look to beat the average highs with Monday’s maximum in the upper 50s while Tuesday afternoon area thermometers will climb into the lower 60s. Winds will be light both days.
Meanwhile let’s not forget about Tropical Storm Sebastien as the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season nears its end on November 30. Sebastien has remained a “fish storm” during its entire life and is now beginning to transition into a vigorous extratropical low pressure. The graphic shows tropical storm force winds passing just north of the Azores as the system itself takes aim at Ireland and the United Kingdom over the next five days.
