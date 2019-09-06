Skies will clear later Friday and the weekend looks to bring glorious weather to Fredericksburg.
As I write this, the eye of Dorian is over the town of Buxton NC at the very eastern tip of the Outer Banks (see graphic). The edge of the hurricane’s cloud shield is creeping east of the Blue Ridge crest this Friday morning. Fredericksburg and vicinity will likely see some initial peeks of sunshine by the early afternoon as the hurricane rumbles northeast out over the Atlantic.
The precipitation from Dorian to date has been confined to the very tip of the Northern Neck, stretching down over the Tidewater area. Some showers may spread into the Fredericksburg area later this morning, but rain amounts look to be light. Winds around the western side of the storm are now out of the north, with the highest gusts in the immediate area so far this morning measured at 23 mph at both Shannon airport and the University of Mary Washington. The winds will strengthen as the day progresses, gusting to 30 mph locally and even higher toward Dahlgren and down the Northern Neck.
A silver lining regarding hurricanes is that after they depart the air mass left behind is dominated by sinking air, settled conditions, and clear skies. That’s exactly what this weekend’s weather looks like around Fredericksburg. Bright blue skies, afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-80s, and decently comfortable humidity will provide “Chamber of Commerce” weather across the area both Saturday and Sunday.
Enjoy!
