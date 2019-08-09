A warm but dry August weekend looms ahead for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Another late summer “cold” front is swooping in from the west this – Friday – morning. Crossing the Appalachians it will reach the I-95 corridor around 2:00 p.m., firing up a couple of strong to severe storms. Although a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 - of severe weather is in place for portions of Virginia, downsloping winds coming off the eastern slopes of the mountains will suppress that threat for most areas west of Fredericksburg and north of I-64.
Today will bring highs in the lower 90s until the boundary comes through. Any storms that do affect the Fredericksburg area will bring lightning, a brief burst of heavy rain, and perhaps some strong wind gusts and hail. However, widespread storms aren’t expected so most locales will see mostly sunny skies with perhaps a bit of overcast while the front pushes eastward.
Behind the boundary, temperatures will only cool a few degrees over the weekend thanks to high pressure that will dominate the region (blue “H” on graphic). Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper 80s under sunny skies. The biggest change will be a noticeable drop in humidity as dew points sag into the low 60s. That will bring cooler morning lows and more pleasant conditions for those outdoor activities. Another plus will be the lack of afternoon thunderstorms so folks won’t have to keep an eye on the sky.
The 90s and stickier humidity will return early next week, however, so enjoy the well-timed respite this weekend. Happy Friday!