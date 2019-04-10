Mid-week will bring sunny and warm conditions to Fredericksburg and vicinity.
The currently calm weather is a good time to address an issue that seems to bubble up every severe weather season: tornado sirens. Most folks know about them and some – especially transplants to Fredericksburg from stormier areas of the nation – have heard them in action. This very old (some folks say World War 2 era) technology does have its limitations, however.
The graphic points out a few things to consider regarding sirens, notably that they are designed to warn people outdoors (they may not even be audible inside well-insulated buildings). Moreover, they are NOT operated or maintained by the National Weather Service so siren soundings doesn’t always correspond to tornado warnings. Having several other methods of receiving weather warnings is advisable, including smartphone apps, NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, and wireless emergency alerts on cellphones.
Now, having said all that today’s (Wednesday’s) weather will feature perfect spring conditions with plentiful sunshine, light breezes, and afternoon temperatures that will reach the mid-70s. A weak cold front perched just north of the DC metro area this morning will gradually slide south today and dissipate, bringing only slightly cooler air with it. Thursday in Fredericksburg will also be sunny with area thermometers topping out in the upper 60s to near 70, still slightly above early April averages.
By Friday afternoon, things will turn wetter with chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend (more details to follow in Friday’s blogpost). If you’re looking for recreational weather updates, the National Weather Service now has a link to a forecast page for Shenandoah National Park. This page contains both text and graphics describing the expected conditions for this popular recreation site. Check it out!