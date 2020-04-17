Clouds, rain, and sunshine will alternate this weekend in Fredericksburg.
The nation is in the midst of another progressive weather pattern with systems rolling west to east relatively rapidly. The next low pressure system to affect Fredericksburg is taking shape over the Midwest this Friday morning. This feature will move quickly northeast thanks to the jet stream zooming across the Mid-Atlantic today (hence the high clouds streaming overhead). A stationary front currently draped across the Carolinas will push northward today as a warm front.
After this morning’s chilly – maybe frosty? - start in the low 30s (F), the winds will become gusty out of the south later today after that warm front passes north through Fredericksburg. Warmer and moister air will stream into the area and allow temperatures to top out in the mid-60s this afternoon. Rain will hold off until very early Saturday morning as the cold front associated with the low pressure center approaches the ‘Burg.
Saturday will dawn cloudy and damp but mild with morning temperatures near the 50 degree mark. With the cold front looking like it will cross the I-95 corridor near sunrise, the clouds and rain will be ushered out of the Fredericksburg area rather quickly tomorrow. By mid-morning Saturday will feature sunshine and gusty northwesterly winds as a cooler and drier airmass rushes in behind the front’s passage. Area thermometers will register a daily maximum in the low 60s tomorrow afternoon.
Meanwhile, the next system will be forming over the southern Plains states Saturday with more possibly severe weather taking aim at the Gulf Coast states on Sunday. This next storm’s track looks to stay further south than the last one, thus sparing the Fredericksburg area from more severe stuff. Sunday will begin with clear skies and chilly temperatures (mid-30s) before more clouds roll in after lunch. Local temperatures will reach the mid-60s before the next round of rain begins in the late afternoon hours.
The graphic shows the total amount of precipitation expected from now through Monday morning, with the Fredericksburg vicinity potentially receiving between a quarter- to a half-inch in area rain gauges. The weekend won’t be a washout but the rain will help “wash out” the pollen to help out allergy sufferers...and that’s nothing to sneeze at (pun intended!).
