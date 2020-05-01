A chilly and wet start to Friday in Fredericksburg will precede a warmer weekend.
Although Thursday’s afternoon temperatures hovered in the upper 50s (F) amid the abundant rainfall the actual high for the day at both Shannon and Stafford Regional Airports was 67 degrees. That reading came early yesterday morning before a cold front pushed through about 9:00 a.m. and opened the door to cooler air. Usually a cold front passage means the rain will cease and the sky will clear...but not this time.
The overall system which doused Fredericksburg and vicinity yesterday is being driven by a slow-moving upper level low pressure which is spinning around over parts of West Virginia and western portions of the Old Dominion as I write this. The instability underneath that low center is producing this (Friday) morning’s showers. Precipitation chances will gradually lessen as this feature slides off the coast later today and the clouds may thin enough by mid-afternoon to allow a few peeks of sunshine.
Fredericksburg area thermometers will only register highs today in the low 60s with northwesterly breezes keeping things cooler than normal. But behind this “bubble” of cool air the weekend will progressively warm up as the jet stream becomes more zonal (i.e. blowing west to east), ushering in warmer air currently hanging around out West. Tomorrow’s high will thus reach the low 70s under mostly sunny skies and Sunday will make another run at 80 degrees. However the latter half of the weekend will also bring more showers and even thunderstorm chances as the next cold front approaches.
Here at the very beginning of May (yes, April is finally over!) Fredericksburg’s average high and low temperatures are 72 and 48 degrees respectively. Despite those average values climbing to 80 and 58 by month’s end the first half of May looks to continue the cooler-than-normal conditions locally after this weekend’s warmer interlude. Per the graphic the overall weather pattern of heat in the West and cool in the East looks to reassert itself for the near future.
Happy Friday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.