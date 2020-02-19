Skies will clear Wednesday and then a sneaky system will make a small splash late Thursday.
As suspected, Tuesday’s showers didn’t amount to much for the Fredericksburg area, with local rain gauges barely registering any liquid at all. The slowly moving cold front which brought the clouds and showers passed south of the ‘Burg near sunset. That boundary is still edging its way toward the Tidewater region this – Wednesday – morning so the skies have yet to clear.
That clearing will come after the lunch hour today along with a gusty north wind. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s (F) this afternoon under mostly sunny skies ahead of the arrival of much cooler and drier air tonight into tomorrow. That cool-down will cause Fredericksburg area thermometers to drop into the upper 20s by dawn Thursday despite an increase in cloud cover.
Tomorrow will start out dry and cloudy before the forecast fun begins. An upper level disturbance will create a “wrinkle” along the stalled front across the southern states. That surface low pressure center will move off the Georgia/South Carolina coast tomorrow and do its level best to throw moisture north and west into the cooler air. That could spell s-n-o-w for the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia.
Numerical model differences have been creating headaches for area forecasters as to what will actually happen late tomorrow and tomorrow night. The right-hand panel of the graphic shows the forecast map at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, with the blue shade indicating snow. The left panel provides the odds of seeing more than a tenth of an inch of white stuff across the NWS Sterling area of responsibility. Fredericksburg’s chances of that kind of light dusting are less than 30%, thus the official forecast is for mixed rain and snow tomorrow afternoon and evening.
My personal thoughts? Given the dry air invading the region today the moisture from that coastal storm won’t make it far enough north for any precipitation to reach Fredericksburg tomorrow. Folks who crave seeing snow on the ground will need to head south and east of Richmond. The bigger story for the ‘Burg will be another brief shot of cooler-than-average temperatures Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs only rise to the low 40s at best.
Regardless, it doesn’t appear that this storm will affect Fredericksburg area commuters or school systems. But, the thought of something white falling out of the skies during this “non-winter” is providing quite a buzz.
