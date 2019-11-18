More clouds and a few showers will begin the work week in and around Fredericksburg.
Oh, yay. Just as the nor’easter spinning off the East Coast finally moves away later today (Monday), an upper level low pressure center will pivot in from the Midwest and keep clouds socked in over Fredericksburg. The former feature helped foster another version of the always annoying cold air damming wedge across the region the past 36 hours. The good news is that even though that upper level low will bring more clouds and even showers this afternoon it is also perched along the leading edge of milder air poised to enter our area.
The graphic shows the National Weather Service’s efforts to keep up with the nor’easter’s effects. The purple shading indicates a Winter Weather Advisory across higher – and thus cooler - terrain to the west. Meanwhile, the green shades along the shores of the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay mark a Coastal Flood Advisory resulting from the volume of water being forced inland by the long duration wind field around the low pressure center.
This afternoon, Fredericksburg area thermometers will struggle to near or just above the 50 degree (F) mark under the clouds. Drizzle is likely late this morning with scattered showers dampening the ground after 2:00 p.m. Accumulations in area rain gauges will only amount to a tenth of an inch so no great deluges are expected. Showers will continue into the wee hours of Tuesday and early morning commuters should expect to deal with some fog.
Tomorrow then looks to bring improved conditions with partly sunny skies returning to brighten things. Afternoon temperatures will make it into the mid-50s which is within a few degrees of average for this date in November. The mild weather continues into Wednesday with more sunshine and temperatures again reaching the mid-50s.
Sunshine-lovers: just hold on one more day and it'll be back!
