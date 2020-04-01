Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday will give way to abundant sunshine on Thursday for Fredericksburg.
Although there are some peeks of sun early today (Wednesday), clouds will generally dominate the skies. Temperatures this morning (see graphic) are significantly cooler than yesterday at the same time. Both the clouds and the cooler temperatures can be attributed to an upper air trough currently over the Mid-Atlantic region which is fostering a strengthening surface low pressure system just off Cape Hatteras.
Northerly winds on the back side of these features are yanking cooler air southward both at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The cooler air aloft will create some instability showers in the Fredericksburg vicinity early this afternoon, squeezing residual moisture out of the air. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s (F), several degrees below the average high of 63 for April 1st. (Note: By the end of this month those average highs climb into the low 70s.)
That surface low pressure will push further east overnight allowing Thursday to feature clear skies and bright sunshine. Northwest winds gusting over 20 mph will accompany Fredericksburg area thermometer readings in the low 60s tomorrow afternoon for a typical spring day. Those breezes will ease a bit Thursday night but won’t die down completely. Friday will then be a carbon copy of tomorrow with similar temperatures and winds.
At this juncture, the weekend appears dry and slightly warmer. That’s good weather but it’s the time of year during which pollen counts are up so allergy sufferers beware. After today, there won’t be any rain to wash away the pollen until early next week.
