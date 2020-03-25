A cloudy, damp, and cool Wednesday is in store for Fredericksburg.
Thanks to another coastal low pressure currently located over far southeastern Virginia today – Wednesday – will be damp and feature cooler than average temperatures. Given that this latest storm looks to track more east than north Fredericksburg area rain totals will be lower than originally thought, with less than a quarter-inch of additional liquid anticipated for the rest of the day. Skies will remain cloudy with drizzle hanging around to annoy residents.
Northerly winds on the back side of that departing low pressure will pump cooler air into the Fredericksburg vicinity today. That plus the lack of sunshine will result in afternoon temperatures only topping out in the upper 40s (F), more reminiscent of February than late March. The drizzle will gradually fade away after dark this evening leaving behind patchy fog across the region as temperatures drop into the upper 30s before dawn.
Thursday will begin with clouds but the sun will break through by mid-morning resulting in partly sunny skies. High pressure will drift overhead and provide a dry day with area thermometers climbing to near 60 degrees, the average high at this point in March. High clouds will roll back in tomorrow afternoon ahead of yet another weather system in this very progressive pattern.
No severe weather is expected for Fredericksburg during the next several days but that season is fast approaching. The graphic shows a marker located on Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma commemorating today – March 25th – as the anniversary of the first successful tornado forecast. The two forecasters recognized a similar weather pattern from five days earlier and issued a tornado forecast, allowing base personnel to enact a safety plan to minimize injuries and damage. That precedent set the stage for current National Weather Service severe weather warnings.
