This week will have a cloudy and slightly moister start in Fredericksburg.
Enjoying the cooler air (finally)? After last week’s ongoing autumnal bout with the 90s Shannon Airport registered daily highs of 87, 80, and 68 degrees respectively on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Today – Sunday – will continue that trend with Fredericksburg area thermometers rising only to the mid-70s under cloudy skies.
The low overcast is from our latest encounter with a cold air damming wedge which is steering Atlantic moisture into the area via southeasterly surface winds. “Da Wedge” will begin to break down today as the high pressure over New England responsible for it slides off the coast. However the clouds will hang around as a cold front across the Midwest edges closer. Moisture will thus continue to stream into the Fredericksburg area.
Monday will continue the cloudy trend with slightly warmer temperatures as southerly surface winds kick in ahead of the cold front. Fredericksburg area highs tomorrow afternoon look to top out near 80 degrees with intermittent showers dampening the ground. The boundary itself will move through near sunset Monday and will stall out somewhere southeast of the area by Tuesday morning.
However those showers won’t bring a lot of rain for the immediate area. The left panel of the graphic shows the arid conditions with the orange and red shading indicating current soil moisture percentiles of 10% or less. The right panel shows the amount of precipitation expected from this setup over the next 3 days. Fredericksburg and vicinity would be fortunate to see a quarter-inch of total accumulation in rain gauges through Wednesday morning.
Happy Sunday!
