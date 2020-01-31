Clouds and rain will dominate the first half – again! - of the weekend.
Yet another chance at a Fredericksburgian winter wonderland has slipped away. The consistent theme of the area’s winter so far has been one of tantalizing (for snow lovers) hints of wintry precipitation in the long range forecast followed by bitter disappointment as rain becomes the story. That's the case this weekend as well, with liquid rain on the way instead of the white stuff.
The left panel of the graphic shows this – Friday – morning’s surface map with a stationary front parked just off the coast, hovering over the Gulf Stream. The right panel provides the forecast track of a series of low pressure centers which will form along that boundary and scoot northward today and Saturday. As that setup takes shape, the sunshine being filtered through high clouds this morning will gradually give way to overcast skies by the noon hour.
There’s not a lot of moisture associated with this event nor is there any truly cold air nearby. Rain showers will begin in and around Fredericksburg late this afternoon and will end before midnight. Area gauges may record a tenth of an inch of rain but that’s about it. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 40s (F).
Overnight clouds will hang around keeping temperatures from falling very far. Most sites in and around Fredericksburg will drop only to near freezing by dawn Saturday. Early tomorrow morning there may be some more filtered sunshine but the bulk of Saturday looks to be cloudy once again. There’s a slim chance of some afternoon showers as an upper level trough swings through the region but the lack of available moisture causes me to doubt whether umbrellas will even be needed tomorrow.
Temperatures Saturday afternoon will touch the 50 degree mark at many Fredericksburg area locales even under the cloudy skies. However, the bonus day this weekend will be Sunday when sunshine will reign supreme and thermometers will climb into the mid-50s. And just in case that’s not warm enough for those anxiously awaiting spring-time, Monday could well bring a return of the 70s(!).
Happy Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.