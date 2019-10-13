While Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy Columbus Day will be sunny and pleasant around Fredericksburg.
The cold front that crept through Fredericksburg last evening has stalled just off the East Coast this – Sunday – morning. Thus intermittent clouds and showers linger over northern Virginia and will continue to do so as surface low pressure forms over the Tidewater area in response to an approaching short wave trough. Clouds will thicken and more showers will develop this afternoon, with the ‘Burg itself residing on the northwestern edge of the rain shield.
Rain totals south and east of Fredericksburg might reach a scant tenth of an inch with western Spotsylvania and Stafford county rain gauges likely coming up empty. Area temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 60s but the aforementioned counties could see a bit more sunshine, resulting in some thermometers there touching the 70 degree mark. Overall this rain “event” won’t come close to settling the dust much less help alleviate the ongoing drought conditions.
Even so some locales along local rivers and the Chesapeake Bay face Coastal Flood warnings and advisories as shown on the graphic. Water has been piling up along shorelines thanks to a long period of northeasterly surface winds courtesy of Tropical Storm Melissa plus typically higher tides during the full moon. As that slow moving storm finally retreats eastward over the Atlantic the winds will relax and the high water levels will retreat tonight.
Meanwhile Monday – Columbus Day – looks to be another “Chamber of Commerce” weather day in and around Fredericksburg. Any residual clouds will quickly clear off and temperatures will rise from morning lows near 50 degrees to afternoon highs in the mid-70s. For those folks with this day off from work the weather will provide plenty of enticement to enjoy the outdoors.
The next chance of rain looks to enter the picture midweek. Fingers crossed that this new system will bring more than a pittance of moisture to our arid area.
