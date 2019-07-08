One more sticky day before a break in the humidity for Fredericksburg.
This – Monday – morning a “cold” front is slowly sliding southward out of Pennsylvania into the soggy airmass draped across northern Virginia. The resulting heavy rainfall prompted the National Weather Service to issue several flood statements, one of which is a Flash Flood Watch that covers Stafford county until 10:00 o’clock this morning (dark green shade on graphic). Several areas north of the Fredericksburg area are under Flash Flood Warnings (red shade on graphic) so northbound commuters will have that to contend with.
The bulk of the rain falling across the DC metro area early this morning looks to remain along and east of the I-95 corridor as it travels southward today. Thus King George and Caroline counties will likely see higher rain totals than Spotsylvania and western Stafford counties. Clouds, showers, and a few thunderstorms will hang around most of Monday while that cold front gradually moves south of the region.
Highs temperatures this afternoon will only make it into the low 80s but dew points will take their sweet time falling from the yucky and sticky mid-70s. Eventually drier air will work into Fredericksburg and vicinity tonight such that Tuesday will bring completely different conditions. Although temperatures tomorrow will reach the upper 80s (typical July average highs) the air will be much drier and easier to breathe as the dew point sags into the mid-60s.
The dry conditions will hold on through Wednesday. The remainder of the week looks to bring typical mid-July weather which will be somewhat less hot and sticky than last week. Meanwhile the National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance with the potential to develop into something tropical over the northern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. Folks with near-term travel plans down that way should take note and watch for further news on this.