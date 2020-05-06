Clouds and showers Wednesday will give way to at least one day of sunshine Thursday.
Wait, is that a mention of flakes in the forecast late Friday night in the Fredericksburg area?!! Probably not (the white stuff will likely occur in the mountains) but it’s not out of the realm of possibility. The upper air map shown on the graphic looks a bit complex but we’ll talk about it as we look at the forecast for the next 72 hours.
First, today – Wednesday – the low pressure system labeled #1 on the graphic will keep clouds and showers around Fredericksburg most of the day. It won’t be a totally rainy and sunless day: there will likely be a few peeks of sunshine and the showers will come and go as they pinwheel around low center #1. Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s (F), almost ten degrees below the average for this first week in May.
The showers will wind down tonight as system #1 shifts off the East Coast. Thursday in and around Fredericksburg will dawn under partly sunny skies which will become mostly sunny as the morning progresses. Temperatures that start the day in the chilly low 40s will climb into the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. Northwesterly breezes gusting up to 20 mph will keep that early spring feeling going
Meanwhile, upper level system #2 on the graphic will drop south from the Hudson Bay region of Canada tomorrow in a manner more reminiscent of a winter pattern than spring. Thursday night that low center will take up residence over the eastern Great Lakes, bringing plenty of cold air along with it. Meanwhile system #3, a late spring version of an Alberta clipper, will zip along the jet stream from the Pacific Northwest to the Mid-Atlantic, arriving on Friday night just in time to join forces with system #2.
As a result of these upper level shenanigans, Friday will turn cloudy again with rain returning during the afternoon hours. While temperatures Friday afternoon will rise back into the mid-60s, much colder air will dive into the area after sunset. Local Fredericksburg thermometers will drop into the mid-30s Friday night with the potential to even drop below the freezing mark before the precipitation shuts off during the wee hours of Saturday. Precipitation plus near-freezing temperatures could thus equal flakes(!).
No accumulations of white stuff in and around Fredericksburg Friday night into Saturday morning is even slightly suspected. However, the novelty of flakes on Mother’s Day weekend would indeed be a rare event in these parts.
