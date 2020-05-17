A cloudy and damp week lies ahead for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Remember that eagerly awaited and ballyhooed weather pattern switch which was to bring warmer and more May-like weather to Fredericksburg? Yeah, that only lasted a couple of days. Friday was very warm and sunny, Saturday was warm but only partly sunny, while today (Sunday) clouds and scattered showers will accompany temperatures which will struggle to reach 70 degrees (F).
Today’s culprit is a stationary front draped across the southern half of Virginia, leading to yet another manifestation of a $$%^%^$@# cold air damming wedge. Easterly surface winds are sweeping cool moist air from the Atlantic into Fredericksburg while southerly winds higher up in the atmosphere are pushing warm moist air over top of the cool surface wedge. The latter is what caused this morning’s showers which will taper off and become widely scattered as Sunday progresses.
Those easterly surface winds will be reinforced on Monday by the close approach to the Outer Banks of Tropical Storm Arthur. This first storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will gradually curve away from the coast (per the track on the graphic), keeping most of its rainfall over the ocean. However the counterclockwise circulation of winds around it will push more cool Atlantic air into Fredericksburg such that tomorrow will continue cloudy and damp with local thermometers again struggling to reach the 70 degree mark.
Then as Arthur wobbles northeastward an upper level low pressure system will drop south from the Midwest on Tuesday and park across the southern Appalachians. That will bring more clouds along with several inches of rain (red and purple shades on the graphic) to the Fredericksburg area for several days. Sunshine will become very scarce and high temperatures during the first half of the week will again drop below May averages.
Look at it this way...less air conditioning and sunscreen will be necessary this week!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.