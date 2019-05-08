More clouds than sunshine will dominate midweek in Fredericksburg.
Those fans of stubborn stationary fronts are in luck...another one has arrived in the area! The graphic (courtesy weatherroanoke.com) shows a cold front slowly sliding southward. The red “L” at the kink in the boundary is a weak low pressure forming along it. The forecast is for this boundary to wobble to the I-64 corridor by this afternoon before halting its southern movement.
The results for Fredericksburg area weather will be increasingly cloudy skies as today – Wednesday – progresses with temperatures reaching the mid-70s. Precipitation chances will be greater this afternoon, but at the moment it appears that most of today’s showers and thunderstorms will occur south of the city. Thus Spotsylvania and Caroline counties may wind up damper than areas further north.
Tomorrow, that boundary will just as slowly make its way northward again as a warm front courtesy of a stronger low pressure system moving across the Great Lakes. Per the forecast models, the front won’t make it north of Fredericksburg until late Thursday afternoon. Tomorrow's skies will remain mostly cloudy accompanied by slight chances of rain all day. Temperatures look to be a bit warmer with area thermometers rising to the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.
Friday then features a cold front that will bring more showers and thunderstorms, but then guess what? That next boundary will stall in this area over the weekend. Fans of stationary fronts should celebrate the news!! Everyone else would be justified in grumbling about another potentially cloudy and wet weekend.
The pattern is what the pattern is.