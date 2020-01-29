Calm weather will continue in and around Fredericksburg this week.
The current weather pattern is more conducive to small moisture-starved disturbances than large storm systems. Fredericksburg will continue to experience seasonable temperatures with little chance of precipitation until the weekend arrives (naturally). Sky conditions today, however, are proving a bit problematic in that more mid-level clouds are in place than expected.
As shown on this – Wednesday - morning’s visible satellite image (see graphic) much of the northern two-thirds of our state is blanketed by clouds. The heat trapped under those clouds kept overnight temperatures from dropping down near the dew point in those spots, with Shannon Airport recording a low of 39 degrees (F) with a dew point of 27. Meanwhile, weather stations in the clear areas in southern Virginia – with similar dew points as in Fredericksburg – are registering morning lows in the mid- to upper 20s.
There is some doubt as to how long the clouds will hang around Fredericksburg today. The official forecast is for partly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-40s. Light northerly winds will make it feel a few degrees cooler especially if the sunshine is scarce. Overnight, the skies are expected to be partly cloudy as temperatures drop into the mid-20s in many spots.
On Thursday morning, a weak upper air disturbance will trigger some snow showers over the mountains of western and southwest Virginia but that system will also be moisture-starved. The precipitation will fade away as it bumps into much drier air east of the Blue Ridge mountains so Fredericksburg and vicinity won’t see anything other than more clouds. Tomorrow will also be partly sunny with afternoon highs topping out in the low 40s.
On Friday, a more substantial storm system will take shape over the Gulf of Mexico and begin its northeastward trek toward Cape Hatteras. Saturday looks to be rainy but indications are that some cold air will catch up with the moisture late that night. A bit of white stuff (snow) will mix into the equation before the precipitation shuts off in Fredericksburg early Sunday morning. At the moment, no accumulation is expected but we’ll take a closer look at this in Friday’s Weather Blog post.
