Sunshine will be in short supply the next few days in Fredericksburg.
The jet stream pattern across the U.S. is typically a see-saw affair as well as slow to change this time of year. A good example is the setup today (Wednesday) and over the next few days in which an upper level ridge parks itself over the western half of the nation. That will allow plentiful sunshine to heat things up out that way while here in the East an upper level trough will keep skies cloudy along with unsettled conditions.
That trough is nudging along a surface cold front which is lurking out over the Ohio valley as I write this. The proximity of that boundary plus a small upper air disturbance zooming along the jet stream convinced the Storm Prediction Center to issue a Slight risk – level 2 of 5 – for severe storms this afternoon along the I-95 corridor from the Fredericksburg area northward (see graphic). South of the ‘Burg a Marginal risk (level 1 of 5) covers the eastern half of Virginia.
Folks need to keep weather warning sources close at hand this afternoon as storms will be possible in and around the Fredericksburg vicinity anytime after 3:00 o’clock. The main threat will be strong straight-line winds that could bring down trees and power lines. Of course lightning is always a danger and some hail could also show up along with heavy rain. The thickening cloud cover will hold down temperatures today to “only” around 90 degrees before the storms arrive.
Thursday looks less stormy, but still holds the potential for more clouds and rain. With the cold front sagging south of Fredericksburg by tomorrow morning the high temperature should top out in the upper 80s with continued sticky humidity levels. Friday also looks wet as a “wrinkle” along that boundary will create a weak low pressure which will foster more showers and storms.
A tropical disturbance may affect the weekend weather for beach-goers along the Carolina coastline. Although not thought likely to become a tropical storm it's being watched by the National Hurricane Center. It looks to brush coastal areas with heavy rain and likely some rough surf this weekend. If the track shifts west a bit some of that heavy rain could move inland.
We’ll take a closer look at that in Friday’s Weather Blog post.