Friday’s clouds will give way to a sunny but cool weekend in the Fredericksburg area.
Today’s (Friday’s) early morning sunshine is quickly being filtered and obscured by high clouds zooming in from the west. A surface low pressure system centered over the southern Great Lakes as I write this will make its way across upstate New York today. As it does so, it is pulling upper level moisture into Fredericksburg, resulting in increasingly cloudy skies.
The cold front associated with this low pressure center will cross the Appalachian mountains today and pass through Fredericksburg after 8 o’clock this evening. Ahead of it, southwesterly winds will strengthen and gust to 15 mph locally this afternoon. Temperatures will rise from morning lows in the upper 20s to an afternoon high in the mid-50s. There could be a brief shower at some locations this afternoon but area rain gauges will have a hard time recording any accumulation.
Later tonight, skies will clear and Saturday will turn out sunny and cooler as northerly breezes usher in Canadian air behind the cold front. After topping out in the mid-40s, tomorrow afternoon temperatures will drop to the low 40s by sunset. By the end of Fredericksburg’s Christmas parade, local thermometers will be down to the freezing mark on their way to overnight lows in the mid-20s.
Sunday’s weather will be very similar to Saturday's except that temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, topping out in the upper 40s. Clouds will then roll back in Sunday evening ahead of the next weather system which promises a mild but wet start to the work week. But by the middle of next week, temperatures will nose dive as an Arctic air mass invades the Eastern U.S.
When cold air settles across the region, it’s time to keep an eye on any moisture that may interact with it to provide wintry weather. Late next week could bring such a setup but don’t be too anxious to jump on the snow bandwagon. Some folks will look at readily available weather models and draw definitive conclusions about snow events way ahead of time. The graphic illustrates why it’s not wise to jump to such conclusions too early.
We’ll certainly keep an eye on the setup for late next week but there’s a lot of time – and weather – to deal with before then. Meanwhile bundle up and enjoy tomorrow’s Christmas parade!
