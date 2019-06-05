The brief reintroduction to “Chamber of Commerce” weather is over for Fredericksburg.
Lower dew points and afternoon temperatures in the 70s provided a refreshing break for the Fredericksburg area the past couple of days. That’s behind us now and we’re back to warmer and stickier conditions. The good news is that the 90s still look to stay away for a while although area thermometers could make a run at that level Thursday.
Today – Wednesday – the high pressure center that brought the nice weather has moved off the East Coast. The corresponding return flow of southerly winds is now ushering warmer and moister air into the region. In addition a short wave trough that is creating convection west of the Appalachians this morning (see satellite image) will steam eastward today, bringing storms with it by early afternoon.
The overall result is that today will feature clouds, afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s, and higher humidity. Also, storms can be expected to approach the western sections of the Fredericksburg vicinity anytime after 2:00 pm as that short wave nears. Given that the area is under a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather some of those storms could bring damaging winds and large hail.
A second round of storms also looks likely at or just after sunset as a low level jet intensifies along and east of I-95. That’s a phenomenon that typically occurs over the Great Plains and can quickly ramp up storm strength. Thus folks will need to keep tuned to weather warning sources both this afternoon and after dark this evening for potential severe weather.
Thursday looks somewhat sunnier and warmer than today ahead of a cold front approaching from the north. Showers and storms are possible again tomorrow but severe stuff is less likely than today. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s during the afternoon before the boundary reaches Fredericksburg tomorrow evening.
Behind that cold front Friday will be less humid with more seasonable temperatures in the low 80s. And at the moment the weekend days appear to be split between a sunny Saturday and a stormy Sunday. More to come on that in Friday’s blogpost.