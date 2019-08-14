A midweek “cold” front won’t cool things off for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Fortunately for Fredericksburg folks yesterday’s roughest weather remained south of the area thanks to the morning's Mesoscale Convective System that disturbed the atmosphere here and weakened the afternoon convection. This – Wednesday – morning a cold front is perched over the Shenandoah valley (see graphic). That boundary will slowly edge east and south across Virginia today, keeping clouds, showers, and thunderstorms in the forecast.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area east of I-95 in a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather today. Several short range models are indicating thunderstorms will scoot through southern Spotsylvania and Caroline counties anytime from 4:00 p.m. onward. Overall, the Fredericksburg area will have mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine and temperatures topping out near 90 degrees this afternoon.
Dew points will remain near the 70 degree mark despite the “cold” front’s passage so humidity levels will remain at uncomfortably sticky levels overnight. Thursday will bring more clouds, showers, and storms as that boundary stalls over southeastern Virginia. Fredericksburg area thermometers will record a daily high in the mid- to upper 80s tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies.
Friday looks a bit sunnier, but still contains chances of showers and storms with a high temperature again near 90. The weekend looks even hotter with no invasion of cool refreshing air out of Canada expected anytime soon. Hey, it’s August in Fredericksburg!