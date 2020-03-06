Breezy, damp, and cooler conditions will introduce Fredericksburg to this weekend.
The clouds and showers around Fredericksburg this (Friday) morning are courtesy of a low pressure center (#1) off the coast near Cape Hatteras per the graphic. That storm system will scoot northeastward during the morning hours taking the associated clouds and showers with it. Sunshine looks to break through the clouds for a couple hours straddling noon-time behind a cold front that has already pushed east of the Blue Ridge mountains as I write this.
However, by mid-afternoon the low pressure complex (#2) crossing the Great Lakes region will then begin exerting its influence on the Fredericksburg vicinity. More clouds and showers accompanied by gusty northwest winds will usher cooler air into the area. Air temperatures will top out in the mid-50s (F) this afternoon but the breezy winds and showers will make it feel much chillier than that.
Then tonight, low pressures #1 and #2 will combine - or “phase” - to create a new storm east of Cape Cod. That storm will then rapidly intensify into a major ocean storm, cycling more gusty winds and clouds into the Fredericksburg area behind it. In fact, areas along and east of I-95 (including King George county and the Northern Neck) will likely see some snowflakes after midnight and until dawn Saturday but no accumulation is expected.
Clouds will clear by mid-morning tomorrow but the winds will still gust over 25 mph. Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s Saturday afternoon which is about average for highs at this point in March. Sunset will occur at 6:09 pm tomorrow before Daylight Saving Time arrives overnight. Make sure timekeeping instruments all move ahead one hour Saturday night (or be late for everything on Sunday!).
Sunday will then start out chilly with Fredericksburg area thermometers registering morning lows in the upper 20s. However, light winds and abundant sunshine will combine to boost afternoon highs into the low 60s. Then, thanks to the “magic” of Daylight Saving Time sunset will occur at 7:10 pm for that extra hour of evening enjoyment.
Happy Friday!
