A cool Monday with more clouds than sunshine will give way to summer-like heat on Tuesday.
Fredericksburg and vicinity are in the grips of a familiar weather nemesis this Monday morning: a cold air damming wedge. The left graphic panel shows a forecast model depiction (courtesy College of DuPage) of the cool moist air coming off the Atlantic waters and pushing south across the Piedmont. That Atlantic air mass typically brings low clouds with it so the right panel is a visible satellite image showing the cloud/sunshine line just north of the ‘Burg this morning.
The overall result will be a mostly cloudy beginning to the work week in the Fredericksburg area albeit with a few peeks of the sun this afternoon. Local thermometers will top out in the upper 60s, resulting in today being the coolest day of the week by a wide margin. The cold front that sagged south of the region yesterday will push back north today as a warm front in response to another storm system strengthening and moving up the Ohio valley.
When that boundary moves north of Fredericksburg tonight the door will be opened to warm moist Gulf of Mexico air that will replace today's cool Atlantic air. The differences between the two air masses will foster a few showers overnight into early Tuesday morning. But then the clouds will part and temperatures will soar into the 80s tomorrow.
In fact the rest of the work week will feel more like June than late April / early May. Daily temperatures will top out in the 80s with even a hint of 90 degrees(!) on Thursday. To go along with the heat the dew points will rise such that (a) stickiness will prevail and (b) at least a few afternoon showers and storms can be expected during the last half of the week.
Monday may not feel like it but the rest of this week sounds like shorts and flip-flops weather!