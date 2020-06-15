Cloudy skies and light showers will begin the work week in Fredericksburg.
Another pesky upper level cutoff low pressure is spinning around over extreme eastern Kentucky this – Monday – morning. The counterclockwise flow of air around it is streaming high clouds almost due north while the surface winds are out of the northeast. That feature will slide south today, crossing eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina before emerging over the South Carolina Piedmont tonight.
The result for weather in the Fredericksburg vicinity will be cloudy skies and high temperatures only reaching the upper 70s (F) both today and Tuesday, several degrees below the average highs. Light showers have already reached southern Caroline county and are creeping up the Northern Neck as I write this. Those showers will continue brushing the southern half of the area through early afternoon Monday with a few leftover sprinkles overnight.
By Tuesday morning, that upper level feature will force a surface low pressure to form just off the South Carolina coast. As that coastal storm slowly meanders northward, the rest of this week it will continue to foster clouds and showers in and around the ‘Burg. However per the graphic, the bulk of the precipitation through Thursday evening is expected over eastern North Carolina with perhaps a half-inch accumulating in Fredericksburg area rain gauges by that time.
The latter half of the week still looks to be mostly cloudy but somewhat warmer with thunderstorms in the forecast by Friday. We’ll take a closer look at that in Wednesday’s Weather Blog entry.
