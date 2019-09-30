Monday’s break from the heat will evaporate by Tuesday but a pattern change is on the way.
The clouds and cooler temperatures in Fredericksburg today – Monday – are from our latest visit by a cold air damming wedge. A “cold” front that oozed south of the area yesterday is now parked across the South Carolina / North Carolina border and draped over the mountains of western Virginia. High pressure over New England, which pushed this boundary along, is providing easterly surface winds that are advecting moist air into the ‘Burg from off the cool Atlantic waters.
Meanwhile, a weak upper level disturbance is diving southeast from near Pittsburgh this morning and taking aim at northern Virginia. That feature is triggering showers as it scoots along, some of which just might dampen the ground in the Fredericksburg area by mid-morning. Temperatures this afternoon will halt their rise in the upper 70s as the cloud cover gradually thins. The sun may show its face by mid-afternoon, but the clouds will re-establish their dominance overnight.
Tuesday will begin the month of October cloudy, but the afternoon looks to turn mostly sunny as “Da Wedge” moves back north and dissipates. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-80s across most of the area tomorrow, but thermometers in southern Spotsylvania and Caroline counties could sneak closer to 90 degrees (again!) if the clouds melt away quickly enough. Compare that to the average high of 75 degrees for October 1st. (By the way, more 90s are expected for the midweek period in and around Fredericksburg!)
The graphic shows the expected precipitation across the nation over the next seven days. Note that the main moisture axis - yellow arrow - remains parked across the central U.S. and also note the precipitation “hole” over most of Virginia. Our drought conditions don’t look to improve anytime soon despite a pattern change that will bring cooler weather for this upcoming weekend.
Happy Monday!
