The first weekend of the New Year will exhibit a split weather personality in Fredericksburg.
An upper level disturbance over Texas is pumping copious amounts of Gulf of Mexico moisture northeastward this – Friday – morning. Per the graphic, a series of surface low pressure centers will dampen Fredericksburg area weather during the first part of the weekend. So far, gauges at the Stafford Regional Airport and the University of Mary Washington have recorded 0.17” and 0.04” of rain.
Some filtered sunshine may peek through during a lull in the action this morning but overcast skies and rain will return to Fredericksburg and vicinity after lunchtime. Temperatures will approach 60 degrees (F) this afternoon, about 10-12 degrees above normal for early January as southwesterly surface breezes usher in warm Gulf air. Overnight the rain will continue with overcast skies holding in the warmth such that Saturday will dawn with temperatures already near 50 degrees.
By tomorrow morning, the low pressure center (red “L”) shown over the Carolinas will move over the Tidewater area. The heaviest rainfall will be focused just north and west of there so portions of the Northern Neck nearest the Chesapeake Bay could see rainfall totaling over an inch. The immediate Fredericksburg area looks to receive between a quarter- and a half-inch of liquid this weekend.
Temperatures Saturday will top out in the low 60s as the colder air remains locked up north and west of the second front (shown over the Ohio valley in the graphic). That boundary will finally pass through Fredericksburg during the early evening hours tomorrow. Cold air behind it will rush in via gusty northwesterly winds overnight Saturday and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s.
Skies will clear late Saturday night and the sun will be in full control on Sunday. The latter half of the weekend will then reflect typical January conditions with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph and afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s. Snow lovers seeking to assuage their angst need only to travel to the West Virginia mountains where several inches of the white stuff will have fallen at higher elevations.
Happy Friday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.