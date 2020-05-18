The rain will ramp up slowly to begin the week in Fredericksburg.
Arthur, the first tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, is near the Outer Banks of North Carolina this – Monday – morning. The current National Hurricane Center forecast is for this storm to make an abrupt right turn tonight, arcing around to the east and then south toward Bermuda later this week. As I write this, light showers from the outer edges of Arthur’s rain shield are creeping north and west into Caroline and King George counties but its main effects will be felt in the Tidewater area.
The graphic is the forecast surface map at 8 p.m. this evening, showing Fredericksburg (yellow star) sandwiched between Arthur and an upper level low pressure (circled “L”) over the Midwest. The intervening cold front has pushed south into the Carolinas, forming yet another version of a cold air damming wedge across the Old Dominion. That means typical “wedgey” weather for today with overcast skies, light rain, and cooler temperatures which will top out in the upper 60s this afternoon.
As Arthur makes it eastward turn tonight, that upper level low will drop south, settling over Tennessee by Tuesday evening. The result for Fredericksburg will be a break in the rain for much of Tuesday although periods of drizzle may drift through the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be even chillier than today, only climbing into the mid-60s for a very un-May-like feeling.
The remainder of this week will feature that upper level low gradually weakening as it meanders over the eastern third of the nation. As it does so, that system will pump a lot of Gulf moisture northward into Virginia. That will result in a significant increase in rainfall totals later this week for Fredericksburg and vicinity with several inches expected by Saturday. Sunshine will continue to be a scarce commodity until the weekend while temperatures remain below average.
Happy Monday(?).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.