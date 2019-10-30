Clouds, showers, and even some possible severe storms headline the Halloween weather forecast.
Today – Wednesday – will be the literal calm before the storm around Fredericksburg. The clouds obscuring the sun this morning will stick around all day with showers finally rolling into the area by mid-afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 50s as I write this will climb to near 70 degrees this afternoon and then drop only to the 60 degree mark overnight.
Thursday will bring a much wilder look and feel to Fredericksburg’s weather. A strong surface low pressure system now over the Gulf Coast states will lift northward across the Ohio valley tomorrow morning on its way to the Great Lakes region. As this low tracks west of the Appalachians, the counter-clockwise air flow around it will foster both rain and gusty southerly winds in and around the ‘Burg. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will soar into the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow’s upper level winds will also be fairly strong leading to a disturbing amount of wind shear. Between this wind shear, the abundant moisture, and a strong cold front crossing the mountains Thursday evening, the Storm Prediction Center has placed Fredericksburg and vicinity under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather tomorrow. The threats will be strong straight-line winds and even the potential for tornadoes associated with a squall line that will roar through the Fredericksburg area after dark. Localized flooding may also occur with the heavy rain expected out of this line.
So what can area trick-or-treaters expect for Halloween? Temperatures at 6 p.m. tomorrow will still be in the low 70s with south winds gusting over 20 mph so those costumes and decorations need to be well-secured. The heavy rain looks to hold off until after 8 p.m. when the squall line will cross the Blue Ridge mountains and approach western Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. There may be lightning with this line of storms which would also be a concern for folks still outdoors.
So plan ahead for safety and perhaps finish the trick-or-treating earlier than usual, especially in areas west of I-95. In addition to the wild weather, this next system will also bring over an inch of rain to Fredericksburg area gauges between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning. That’s good news...but the much cooler temperatures following behind the cold front may come as a shock to the system this weekend.
