Clouds will thicken today, but showers look to hold off until tonight around Fredericksburg.
Two successive upper air systems will bring clouds and showers into the Fredericksburg area for the first half of the work week. The first system, located over the Oklahoma/Kansas border this (Monday) morning, is lifting moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico via southerly winds. That is responsible for increasing cloudiness but it will take a while for the very dry air mass currently in place to moisten enough to allow rain to reach the ground.
Today will be cloudy, but dry with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-50s. Showers will hold off until this evening, transitioning to steadier rain in and around Fredericksburg after midnight. Area rain gauges will total between a tenth and a quarter-inch of liquid by dawn Tuesday with overnight temperatures dropping only to the mid-40s. Fog is likely tonight so morning commuters and school buses may have to deal with lowered visibilities when venturing out on the roads early tomorrow.
Tuesday looks to continue with cloudy skies, but morning precipitation will taper off after another tenth to a quarter-inch of rainfall. Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly dry with temperatures rising into the upper 50s. Then, per the graphic, a surface low pressure (red "L") will track nearly overhead Fredericksburg on Tuesday evening in response to upper air system #2. Periods of clouds and rain will thus continue through Wednesday with perhaps even a rumble of thunder before all is said and done.
Speaking of thunder today – February 24th – marks the fourth anniversary of the late winter severe weather outbreak of 2016 (NWS Wakefield summary is here). Two EF-3s hit Virginia that day along with several other tornadoes plus a plethora of straight-line thunderstorm wind damage. Fortunately, there is no severe weather in the forecast but it should be noted that severe weather season is imminent. A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Tuesday March 17th to emphasize preparedness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.