January’s chill is back...for a few days.
Saturday’s light snow and ice accumulations happened west of the I-95 corridor pretty much as expected (sorry Fredericksburg area snow lovers!). The low pressure center that brought the mess has moved northeast into New England this – Sunday – morning. Trailing the storm is a couple of surface fronts, one of which scooted through Fredericksburg before dawn. The second cold front is crossing the West Virginia / Virginia state line as I write this.
That latter boundary will usher in a cold and blustery airmass out of Canada. Fredericksburg area temperatures will top out in the low 40s (F) shortly after the lunch hour today before beginning their dive into the low 20s tonight. The cold air will be ushered in via gusty northwesterly winds that look to gust over 20 mph most of today and tonight. Those conditions will remind folks what “wind chill” does to the body (see graphic), making it feel 8-10 degrees colder than actual air temperatures.
After a very brisk Monday morning start in the low 20s Fredericksburg area thermometers will grudgingly rise into the mid-30s tomorrow afternoon. Winds will continue to gust to 20 mph, keeping wind chill values even cooler than today. The other factor to add to the chilliness is the aridity of this airmass since dry air feels less warm than moist air. And watch out for that static electricity!!
The rest of this week will feature a slow warmup such that by Thursday temperatures in Fredericksburg and vicinity will be slightly above average once again. The stubborn pattern bringing the warmer weather is proving difficult to overcome for long stretches of time this season. But that doesn’t mean this winter is over yet!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.