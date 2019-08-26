Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will begin the work week around Fredericksburg.
Although it can be a frustrating weather feature to deal with, “Da Wedge” - cold air damming wedge - is currently our friend since it’s keeping the late summer heat from returning quickly. The graphic (courtesy College of DuPage) shows the forecast surface map at noon today – Monday – with the light blue line drawn along the axis of the wedge. Surface winds in the Fredericksburg area are from the north and northeast, sweeping in cool air from off the northern Atlantic waters.
The resulting weather conditions in Fredericksburg will be a low overcast with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s today and the low 80s on Tuesday. There will likely be a few showers or drizzle scattered around the area both days, but precipitation amounts will be very light. Based on past experience with these cold air damming events, I’d bet area residents will see occasional peeks of sunshine between surges of low clouds moving in from the east and northeast.
By midweek, another cold front will be knocking on the western doorsteps of the Appalachians. This boundary will sweep away the low clouds of “Da Wedge” and allow the return of heat and higher humidity later this week. The 90s may be back in the forecast over the Labor Day weekend so don’t put away the shorts and flip-flops just yet.
Meanwhile, the tropics are still looking active with Dorian taking aim at the Caribbean while another disturbance (likely to become “Erin”) is developing off the southeastern coast of the U.S. If you have plans to visit the beaches over the week or two, keep an eye on the official hurricane forecasts. And to understand how to interpret the forecast cone shown by many media outlets check out this short video from the National Hurricane Center.
Happy Monday!