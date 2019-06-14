Yesterday’s storms led to very cool Friday morning temperatures around Fredericksburg.
A cold front with strong upper level winds crashed across Virginia Thursday afternoon accompanied by severe storms and lots of wind damage reports. The short wave trough that propelled that surface boundary is just about overhead northern Virginia as I write this. Cool Canadian air associated with the short wave allowed Friday morning’s temperatures to drop to 56, 53, and 54 degrees respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington.
Today, the Fredericksburg area will experience sunshine, bright blue skies, and gusty northwest winds as temperatures climb only to the upper 70s, several degrees below average for Flag Day (June 14th). That short wave trough will exit off the East Coast this evening and allow surface winds to swap around from the south tonight. The change in direction will bring in warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, ushering in more summer-like conditions for the weekend.
High pressure off the East Coast - a “Bermuda High” per the graphic - will take charge of local weather for a while. Saturday will be the transition day with temperatures climbing back to the mid-80s along with still-comfortable dew points (humidity). As the warm moist air surges northward by Sunday, Fredericksburg area thermometers will record highs near 90 degrees accompanied by stickier humidity levels. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will also be possible so keep an eye to the sky during any planned Father’s Day outdoor events.
The warm humid conditions look to take root for the next week or so. Looks like a summer pattern is setting up so keep those shorts and flip-flops handy!