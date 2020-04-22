“Hump Day” will be cool and dry for Fredericksburg ahead of the next rain-maker.
Today – Wednesday – will feature much less wind than Tuesday’s gustiness as the pressure gradient behind yesterday’s cold front has relaxed. Calm conditions overnight allowed temperatures to plunge in the dry air, with minimum readings of 35, 30, and 40 degrees (F) at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington respectively. Although today (April 22nd) is the first day of the spring in which the average high reaches 70 degrees Fredericksburg area thermometers will only top out in the low 60s this afternoon.
However, today provides only a brief respite in the steady progression of rainy systems marching across the nation. A developing low pressure over the southern Plains this morning will send clouds back into Fredericksburg and vicinity after midnight tonight. Rain will follow, arriving late Thursday morning and continuing through tomorrow night. Area precipitation totals will reach between three-quarters of an inch to one inch by the time the rain shuts off Friday morning. There may even be a rumble of thunder Thursday night.
With southerly winds ahead of this next low pressure center, temperatures will moderate a bit despite a decided lack of sunshine, topping out in the mid-60s tomorrow and likely reaching 70 degrees Friday afternoon. At this point, the weekend looks to continue the cooler than average temperature trend with overnight rain but with some afternoon sunshine both days.
The graphic provides a different look at the overall weather pattern across the nation. This NOAA Hazards Outlook map shows where above- and below-normal weather conditions are expected through early next week. (I’ve added the black line and text to represent the general jet stream location.) The upper level ridge in the West will provide warmer than average temperatures while the trough in the East provides both cooler temperatures and the setup for plenty of precipitation. This has pretty much been this month’s excuse for being damp and cooler than average.
